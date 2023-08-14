Megan Thee Stallion is back! Rapper performs for the first time since Tory Lanez trial

On August 13, Sunday, Megan Thee Stallion performed at the 2023 Outside Lands Music Festival in California. It was the first time the singer appeared on the stage since Tory Lanez was sentenced to a 10-year prison for shooting her three years ago.

She rocked the stage with ‘Don’t Stop', ‘NDA’, ‘Body’, and many more of her popular hits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For her performance, Megan adorned a hot pink ensemble that featured a corseted bodysuit embroidered with diamond and pearl embellishments.

She rocked red locks, that were styled into curls.

Megan performed a variety of her songs at the music festival held at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. She rocked the stage with ‘Don’t Stop', ‘NDA’, ‘Body’, and many more of her popular hits.

Many of the concertgoers posted videos of Megan performing their favourite songs expressing how they loved her singing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During one of her sets, she addressed her hater saying, “F*** all my haters. None of that s**t you was doing or saying broke me." Thousands of the crowd gathered at the park, hooted for the rapper's message.

The rapper has gone through a lot in the past three years. In 2020, Megan was shot by rapper Tory Lanez, post attending a pool party at Kylie Jenner's Los Angeles home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tory was found guilty on all three felony counts last week, for shooting Megan in the feet, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Following the incident, the ‘Body’ rapper had to be hospitalized and underwent surgery.

While she was “in shock” and “scared” for years the case was being held in the court, it seems the rapper is back with a bang in her rapping era.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop