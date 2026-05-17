Meghan Markle Princess Lilibet photo: Mother-daughter adorable photo draws reactions; 'She's so special'

Meghan Markle has once again sparked a wave of online reaction and fascination after sharing a glimpse of her daughter, Princess Lilibet, in an adorable mother-daughter photo.

Meghan Markle's photo with her daughter drew a wide range of reactions.(AP)

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Read more: Meghan Markle shares a look inside Archie and Lilibet's Disneyland adventure

“Mama's little helper”

On Saturday, May 16, the Duchess of Sussex posted the sweet picture of her adorable daughter, Princess Lilibet, on Instagram, showing the little one wearing the hat of an assistant for her mother to get ready for the day.

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{{^usCountry}} Meghan posted the new picture of the four-year-old, taken from behind, with the caption, "Mama's little helper." The kid was wearing a bright red frock and had a matching red ribbon in her hair. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meghan posted the new picture of the four-year-old, taken from behind, with the caption, "Mama's little helper." The kid was wearing a bright red frock and had a matching red ribbon in her hair. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the selfie, the Duchess was seen standing in front of a mirror in her dressing room while wearing a lavender outfit. Lilibet was seated on the floor, apparently attempting to tweak her mother's outfit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the selfie, the Duchess was seen standing in front of a mirror in her dressing room while wearing a lavender outfit. Lilibet was seated on the floor, apparently attempting to tweak her mother's outfit. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meghan and Lilibet recently went on an exciting family vacation to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, with Harry, 41, and Prince Archie, 7. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meghan and Lilibet recently went on an exciting family vacation to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, with Harry, 41, and Prince Archie, 7. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Social media users online were gushing over the sweet and innocent act of Lilibet with her mother. “She's so special,” someone wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Social media users online were gushing over the sweet and innocent act of Lilibet with her mother. “She's so special,” someone wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

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Picture shared right before Meghan's Switzerland trip

The picture was taken a day before Meghan is scheduled to travel to Switzerland for the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial in Geneva's Place des Nations, ahead of the 79th World Health Assembly, alongside World Health Organization Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, international health leaders, and families impacted by online harm.

Alongside gushing users online a few worried X users were concerned about Lilibet's online safety. One of the users wrote, “California's Child Content Creator Rights Act (SB 764) and As. Bill 1880updated the law to protect child influencers. Parents must place 65% of a minor's proportionate gross earnings into a LOCKED TRUST if the child is featured in at least 30% of monetized content over a 30-day period.”

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The founder of As Ever will represent her and Prince Harry's non-profit charity, The Archewell Foundation, at the distinguished ceremony for the Lost Screen Memorial on Sunday, May 17, at Place des Nations.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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