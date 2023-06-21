Mem-cho steals the hearts of the Oshi no Ko fandom with her relatable backstory

“By the time I was in a state to chase my dreams, I wasn’t at the age to chase my dreams” ~ Mem-cho, Oshi no Ko S1 Ep9

Mem-cho in Oshi no Ko season 1(Doga Kobo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Episode 9 of Oshi no Ko delved deeper into the character of Mem-cho. The Youtuber might also be one of the most relatable characters of the anime so far. As a young girl who lost the chance to pursue her dreams, her sentiments are shared by many.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mem-cho wanted to be an idol ever since she was a child. She was raised by a single mother along with her two younger brothers. Her mother encouraged her to pursue her dream of becoming an idol. But when she fell sick to over-working, Mem-cho pulled from her idol auditions to support her family instead. She temporarily left high school to earn money through part-time jobs instead. Eventually, she was able to send her brothers to college while her mother’s health improved. But by then, she was too old to enter idol auditions.

Since Mem-cho had paused her high school studies, she was technically still a student. She started streaming and claimed that she was a high school student. She quickly gained followers and couldn’t turn back. Mem-cho is officially 18 years old but her actual age is 25.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many can empathise with Mem-cho’s situation. Due to unfortunate circumstances, Mem-cho lost her opportunity to become an idol. Growing up often leads to people regretting missed opportunities and believing that age has stolen their dreams. Mem-cho’s character is popular because it allows people to vicariously experience success. Mem-cho was offered a rare second chance to fulfil her childhood dream and she has a huge fan following (of 370,000 people!) to support her. Oshi no Ko fans are excited to see her idol journey as a member of the newly revived B-Komachi with Ruby and Kana!

Also Read | Gen Z takes the anime crown with most viewers and these are their favourites

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Oshi no Ko is an anime about the dark reality of the lives of idols. It is the story of a young gynaecologist who has been reincarnated as his favourite idol, Ai Hoshino’s son, Aquamarine Hoshino. The story follows Aqua and his twin sister, Ruby Hoshino, as they navigate their lives through the Japanese entertainment industry. The anime is based on the manga of the same name by Aka Akasaka.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop