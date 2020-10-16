e-paper
Home / Entertainment / Michelle Obama launches #VotingSquad challenge, urges Americans to vote

Michelle Obama launches #VotingSquad challenge, urges Americans to vote

Obama took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and launched the challenge urging people to “text three people” who might not vote and ask them to vote.

entertainment Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 16:51 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
New Delhi
The ‘Becoming’ author urged people to share a photo with their squad challenging three friends to share their plan to vote
The ‘Becoming’ author urged people to share a photo with their squad challenging three friends to share their plan to vote(AP)
         

Celebrated author and former first lady of the US Michelle Obama has launched a new online challenge #VotingSquad aimed at urging more people to vote in the forthcoming US presidential elections.

Obama took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and launched the challenge urging people to “text three people” who might not vote and ask them to vote.

“Making sure our friends and family have a plan to vote will make all the difference in this election. So, here’s my challenge to you: text three people in your life today who might not vote and ask them to join your #VotingSquad and make a plan to vote together,” she wrote in the caption.

She went on to state that she has also tagged some of her friends asking them to vote.

The ‘Becoming’ author also urged people to share a photo with their squad challenging three friends to share their plan to vote.

“I’ve tagged a couple of folks who I’m challenging to create their #VotingSquad. I want to see your squad! Post a photo with your squad and challenge three friends to share their plan to vote,” she wrote.

Michelle also asked people to join the initiative at “weall.vote/votingsquad”

