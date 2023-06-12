'Milkshake' hitmaker Kelis drops the mic on Bill Murray dating rumors on Instagram post. Guess is it yay or nay?

Grammy-nominated singer Kelis has finally broken her silence on the swirling rumors that she's romantically involved with renowned actor Bill Murray, and her response is making waves across social media. In a stunning Instagram post, the "Milkshake" hitmaker shared a series of sun-kissed photos from her vacation in Greece, accompanied by a caption that left fans itching for answers.

Kelis breaks silence on speculations of dating Bill Murray.(Twitter/childrenofzeus)

As fans flooded the comments section, desperate for clarification on the alleged love affair, one user demanded, "Ma'am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!?" Clearly amused by the frenzy, Kelis playfully shut down the rumors, replying, "Lol no babe, I wouldn't bother at all."

But the speculation didn't end there. Another Instagram user accused Kelis of riding on Murray's fame for publicity, claiming that the media was destroying their lives. Kelis fired back with a dose of self-assured wit, stating, "Yeah maybe for now everyone's dumb and will believe anything. But the best part is we are both blessed, rich, and happy. So who's really laughing?... Now that's funny."

Kelis replied to a comment about Bill Murray on Instagram.

The rumors surrounding Kelis' love life come in the wake of her husband's tragic passing last year. Photographer Mike Mora, Kelis' husband of several years, lost his battle with stage IV stomach cancer. Through a series of heart-wrenching Instagram posts, Mora had documented his brave fight against the disease while Kelis navigated the challenges of motherhood with their two children, 2-year-old Galilee and 7-year-old Shepherd. Additionally, Kelis shares a son, 13-year-old Knight, with her ex-husband, rapper Nas.

On the other hand, Murray has faced his own share of personal hardships. His second ex-wife, Jennifer Butler, passed away unexpectedly in early 2021, leaving behind a grieving family. Murray, who has a total of six children from his marriages, has been focusing on his career and recently found himself in the midst of shooting a Ghostbusters sequel in the U.K.

While Kelis and Murray may have been spotted together at one of her London shows, their connection seems to be purely platonic. The singer's recent Instagram post showcases her enjoying the sun-soaked beaches, far away from any swirling rumors. As the dust settles, fans are left intrigued by Kelis' bold response and relieved to know that both stars are content in their own respective lives.

For now, it seems that the tale of Kelis and Bill Murray's rumored romance was nothing more than a splash in the rumor mill. But in the unpredictable world of celebrity gossip, who knows what the tides of speculation might bring next?

