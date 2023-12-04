38th Golden Disc Awards: BTS' Jungkook and Jimin get nods for Best Digital Song, check out full list of nominations

The 38th Golden Disc Awards will take place next year on January 6 at the Jakarta International Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. Earlier today (December 4), the organising committee created the official website for the prestigious annual award ceremony, announcing the nominees across various major categories. The nominees list includes the names of artists who received nods for the main awards - Digital Song Division Bonsang and Album Division Bonsang. BTS stars Jungkook and Jimin both received nods for Best Digital Song, while Jungkook also received a nomination for Best Album for his solo debut album GOLDEN.

38th Golden Disc Awards Full List of Nominations

BTS' Jimin and Jungkook dominate the nominations for 38th Golden Disc Awards

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Check out the full list of nominations for the 38th Golden Disc Awards below:

Best Digital Song

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

(G)I-DLE – Queencard

aespa – Spicy

AKMU – Love Lee

DK – 심(心)

FIFTY FIFTY – Cupid

H1-KEY – Rose Blossom

IVE – I Am

LE SSERAFIM – Unforgiven ft. Nile Rodgers

NCT Dream – Candy

NewJeans – Ditto

STAYC – Teddy Bear

Parc Jae-jung – Let’s Say Goodbye

SEVENTEEN – Super

SEVENTEEN BSS – Fighting ft. Lee Young-ji

Woody – Say I Love You

Lim Young-woong – London Boy

Jungkook – Seven ft. Latto

Jimin – Like Crazy

Jisoo – Flower

Taeyang – VIBE ft. Jimin

Best Album

(G)I-DLE – I Feel

aespa – MY WORLD

Agust D – D-Day

ATEEZ – The World EP.2: Outlaw

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ENHYPEN – Dark Blood

EXO – Exist

ITZY – Kill My Doubt

IVE – I’ve Mine

LE SSERAFIM – Unforgiven

NCT – Golden Age

NCT 127 – Fact Check

NCT Dream – ISTJ

NMIXX – expérgo

Stray Kids – 5-Star

TREASURE – Reboot

TWICE – Ready To Be

ZEROBASEONE – Youth in the Shade

SEVENTEEN – FML

Jungkook – Golden

Tomorrow X Together – The Name Chapter: Freefall

Rookie Artist of the Year

BOYNEXTDOOR

EVNNE

FIFTY FIFTY

PLAVE

RIIZE

xikers

ZEROBASEONE

LUN8

nSSign

Hwang Yeong-woong

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON