38th Golden Disc Awards: NewJeans, ZEROBASEONE, Stray Kids, and more confirmed to perform for first artist lineup

The 38th Golden Disc Awards (GDA) 2023 unveils its initial performer lineup, featuring Billboard sensation NewJeans, K-pop legends Stray Kids, rising star ZEROBASEONE, the dynamic ENHYPEN, and many more. Hosted by ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Sung Si Kyung, the prestigious event is set to enthrall fans at the Jakarta International Stadium in Indonesia this January. Explore the event details now!

38th Golden Disc Awards (X)

38th Golden Disc Award first performer lineup

On December 5, the organizers dropped the first artist lineup which includes a mixture of fourth and fifth-generation K-pop groups. NewJeans, SEVENTEEN, STAYC, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, and ZEROBASEONE are scheduled to perform at the opening night of the star-studded musical night.

The organizing committee unveiled the list of nominees in several important categories on December 4th, the same day that the official website for the coveted annual award event went live. Artists who have won major awards—Bonsang in the Album Division and Bonsang in the Digital Song Division got a special shoutout.

38th Golden Disc Award date and venue

For those curious, the 38th Golden Disc Award will take place on January 6, 2024, at 9 p.m. Korean Standard Time (7:00 AM Eastern Time, 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time). Jakarta International Stadium in Indonesia will play host to this grand event. Rookie groups engage in tight competition with seasoned K-pop acts

This time rookie groups like NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, FIFTY-FIFTY, and others can be seen giving a good fight to K-pop legends like BTS and BLACKPINK. The list includes impressive tracks such as G)I-DLE's Queencard, aespa's Spicy, AKMU's Love Lee, DK's 심(心), FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid, H1-KEY's Rose Blossom, IVE's I Am, LE SSERAFIM's Unforgiven featuring Nile Rodgers, NCT Dream's Candy, NewJeans' Ditto battling against Jungkook's Seven featuring Latto, Jimin's Like Crazy, Jisoo's Flower, and Taeyang's VIBE featuring Jimin. The competition promises an exciting showcase of diverse and exceptional musical talents.

