STRAY KIDS, Ice Spice, J. Cole and others set the beat in NBA 2K24's official soundtrack

There's nothing better than a great soundtrack as you play one of your favourite games right? It's the perfect way to hype up your game and probably win. The official soundtrack was posted on NBA 2K's official X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption: “Shout out to all the artists in Season 2 for a 🔥 soundtrack!”

Well, NBA 2K24 has lined up an array of artists in their official soundtrack to create the best ambience for gaming enthusiasts.

NBA 2K24 is a basketball video game based on the National Basketball Association (NBA) and it comes with a new edition every year. This year marks the 25th installment of the iconic NBA 2K game franchise and Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary.

“Celebrate NBA 2K’s 25th anniversary and Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary with the NBA 2K24 soundtrack, featuring our favourite artists: from up-and-coming names to global superstars!!” reads the playlist's bio on Spotify. The 3-hour 15 15-minute long playlist consists of 66 tracks featuring a wide variety of artists from around the world.

STRAY KIDS' ITEM included in the soundtrack

What has fans going gaga is the appearance of the K-pop band STRAY KIDS in the official soundtrack. The band's eclectic track ITEM has been picked to be included in the soundtrack. The energetic track was created by the sub-unit of the band- 3RACHA, which includes members Bang Chan, Han and Changbin. It was released in June 2023 and has been written and composed by 3RACHA, and produced by VERSACHOI.

Here's how fans reacted to the announcement of the song's inclusion in the soundtrack.

Some of the most famous songs and singers included in the soundtrack are: 90 Proof by Smino & J. Cole, Kobe Bryant by Lil Wayne, In Ha Mood by Ice Spice, Out Of My System by Louis Tomlinson and By Your Side by Rod Wave.