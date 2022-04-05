Ab humara music films ka mohtaaz nahin hai: Meet Bros

Composer duo Manmeet Singh and Harmeet Singh, known as Meet Bros, are happy about the growth of indie music in India. They feel that musicians are no longer just dependent on films. “Independent music has become very big. Today, in the top-20 music lists, we have at least 12 indie songs. Ab humara music filmon ka mohtaaj nahin hai,” says Manmeet, adding, “Achha gaana chalega hi chalega.”

However, the composers feel today, it is tough to get hits on the scale of their songs Baby Doll (Ragini MMS; 2014) and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan (Roy; 2015). “There is so much oversupply that listeners are confused! That’s the reason we don’t have legendary songs [anymore], and numbers come and fizzle out quickly... And, in this scenario when our song Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai (sung by Jubin Nautiyal) achieves 440 million views, then it’s a big achievement.”

Manmeet and Harmeet Singh on their visit to Lucknow. (HT Photo)

Harmeet points out that regional music market, too, has witnessed a boom. “Earlier, 70-80% of our music was related to films. Now, over 50% of it is independent and regional music,” he shares.

So, what’s next for Meet Bros? They share plans to lend their voice to songs, besides focusing on their music academy and making it a pan-India endeavour.

Ask them if they have a preference between composing and performing live, and Harmeet says, “Dil ka bachcha live shows se khush hota hai, but we get professional satisfaction from composing. Both give us a different high.”.