 Event manager reveals why Aditya Narayan hit fan with mic during concert - Hindustan Times
Event manager on Aditya Narayan concert incident: ‘The man was constantly dragging singer’s feet'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 13, 2024 09:42 PM IST

Aditya Narayan recently performed at Rungta R2 College in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. A video of him hitting a man went viral.

Singer, television show host Aditya Narayan recently left many on social media angry after a video went viral, of him throwing away a person's phone during his show at Rungta R2 College in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. In a new interview to Zoom, the event manager said that the man involved was not a student. He claimed that the singer lost it after his feet were being dragged. Also read: Aditya Narayan hits fan with mic, throws away phone during concert

Singer Aditya Narayan landed in new controversy for his viral video from concert.
Singer Aditya Narayan landed in new controversy for his viral video from concert.

Event manager of Aditya Narayan speaks up

The event manager said, "That boy was not even a college student, he must be someone from outside the college. He was constantly dragging Aditya's feet nonstop. He was very irritating. He banged his phone on Aditya's feet multiple times. After that only did he lose his cool. He must have taken almost 200 selfies with this student. The whole concert went smooth apart from this. After this incident, the show went on for almost two hours. If the student was right, he would have had come forward."

“Even Darshan Rawal stopped doing such college events because these kinds of activities keep happening in every city. People don't know the truth behind everything. You just see one side. He kept continuously hitting and dragging Aditya, what if he had fallen down? If this boy was right, he would have come forward and told the college authorities that this has happened to him. I have been connected with the college since many years and they haven't had a good concert like this one ever. They have said so themselves,” he added.

Aditya Narayan concert incident

Aditya's video from the concert went viral on social media. It had him singing Aaj Ki Raat from the 2006 film Don. As he walked on the stage, he paused and looked at a fan in the audience. He then pulled the person's phone from his hands, and when unable to do so, he hit them. After that, Aditya took the phone in his hand and threw it away into the crowd.

