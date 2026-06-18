Alex Bueno cause of death: What happened to the Dominican music icon? Details of cancer battle

Alex Bueno, the Dominican music icon, has passed away at the age of 62 after a battle with cancer. His death was announced via his official Instagram page on Thursday, June 18.

Dominican music legend, Alex Bueno.(Alex Bueno/ Instagram)

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The update stated that the singer passed away in New York City on June 18 at 9:43am Eastern Standard Time. The update read in Spanish: "His passing leaves an irreplaceable void in the world of the arts and in the hearts of all who had the honor of knowing him and admiring his musical work."

Bueno has been publicly battling cancer for the last few years and moved to the United States for treatment in September 2025 for treatment. An update was issued from his Instagram account on June 17, the day before his death, as rumors about his condition deteriorating flooded the Dominican media.

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{{^usCountry}} The update stated that Bueno successfully underwent surgery in the United States and was on the path to recovery. However, his condition deteriorated three weeks ago and never improved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The update stated that Bueno successfully underwent surgery in the United States and was on the path to recovery. However, his condition deteriorated three weeks ago and never improved. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "His progress was positive until three weeks ago, when he experienced a significant drop in sodium levels and blood pressure, leading to severe physical decline and complications in his clinical condition," the update had read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "His progress was positive until three weeks ago, when he experienced a significant drop in sodium levels and blood pressure, leading to severe physical decline and complications in his clinical condition," the update had read. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The artist is currently in the intensive care unit receiving specialized medical care (he is not intubated)," it had added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The artist is currently in the intensive care unit receiving specialized medical care (he is not intubated)," it had added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: Who is Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez? Mexican national accused of leading White House UFC Freedom 250 terror plot Alex Bueno Cancer Battle {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Who is Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez? Mexican national accused of leading White House UFC Freedom 250 terror plot Alex Bueno Cancer Battle {{/usCountry}}

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Alex Bueno was diagnosed with a "small" brain tumor in September 2025 after which he moved to the US for treatment. He underwent surgery for the tumor and it was "successful, preventing major complications," the post on his Instagram account states.

But the 62-year-old singer never quite recovered. Cancer cells were found in the lesion and he had to begin "immediate treatment", which, the post stated, "progressed very well and showed no neurological aftereffects."

He again faced a disappointment after cancer cells were identified to have spread to other parts of his body. "Exercising his right to privacy, Alex chose to keep this new stage of his recovery strictly private, remaining convinced and optimistic that he would overcome this diagnosis as well," it read.

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What Happened Three Weeks Ago?

The post notes that Bueno was recovering well despite the cancer cells spreading. But all of that changed three weeks ago.

"His progress was positive until three weeks ago, when he experienced a significant drop in sodium levels and blood pressure, leading to severe physical decline and complications in his clinical condition," the post states. He was put in the Intensive Care Unit receiving "specialized medical care."

Alex Bueno's Legacy

A Dominican music legend, Alex Bueno's contributions to the genres of Merengue and Bachata are considered timeless. He began his career with Orquesta de Fernando Villalona before breaking out on his own and co-founding La Orquesta Coco Band.

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In the late 1980s and early 1990s, he formed Alex Bueno y la Orquesta Supreme, releasing internationally acclaimed albums and era-defining hits, including 'Que Vuelva' and ‘Jardinera.’

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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