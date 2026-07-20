Alley Boy's last Instagram post in focus amid reports of death after kidney failure battle: ‘One of the realest souls’

Alley Boy or Curt Freeman's last Instagram post came into focus as fans flocked to the Atlanta rapper's page amid reports of his death. While there has been no confirmation about his demise yet, several notable names in the hip-hop industry paid tributes to Alley Boy. These include Ralo, Rocko, DJ Scream, and Big Bank.

Fans flocked to Alley Boy's Instagram account amid reports of his death. (X/@SaycheeseDGTL)

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Reports indicate Alley Boy passed away after battles with kidney problems. HT.com could not independently verify the news of his passing.

Alley Boy had reportedly openly spoken about his medical troubles for some time, including kidney failure due to codeine and high blood pressure. In the absence of an official confirmation, several social media posts have been made about Alley Boy's passing.

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As per Genius, a digital media company and the world's largest crowdsourced lyrics database, indicates that Alley Boy was born on March 3, 1981, which would make him 45 years old. Meanwhile, fans left heartfelt comments on his last Instagram post. Here's all you need to know.

Alley Boy's last Insta post in focus: ‘One of the realest souls’

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{{^usCountry}} Alley Boy's last Instagram post came four days back. It was a video of the rapper and the caption read “CANT BE SLEEPING IN DA STREETS KEEP UR EYES UP..GOTTA WATCH DEM JEALOUS NIGGAZ BESIDE YA TOO MUCH CROSSING IN CREW DEY DIVIDEND UP.. GOT MY BACK AGAINST DA WALL NIGGAZ LINE UP!.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alley Boy's last Instagram post came four days back. It was a video of the rapper and the caption read “CANT BE SLEEPING IN DA STREETS KEEP UR EYES UP..GOTTA WATCH DEM JEALOUS NIGGAZ BESIDE YA TOO MUCH CROSSING IN CREW DEY DIVIDEND UP.. GOT MY BACK AGAINST DA WALL NIGGAZ LINE UP!.” {{/usCountry}}

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Many of the Atlanta rapper's fans lined up to pay respects. “Not on my birthday! Rest well to one of the realest souls in Atlanta!,” one wrote. Another added “We love you forever my boy.”

Yet another was in disbelief and added “can’t believe this here crazy.” A grieving fan said “My whole heart is broken right now.” Alley Boy's music touched many and one noted “Get your rest King.”

Others commented with “Damnnnn” and “Rest well” as fans came to terms with Alley Boy's reported demise. Alley Boy was one of the famous rappers of Atlanta's Zone 6 and is known for mixtapes like The Gift of Discernment, as well as for major collaborations with artists like Master P.

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While most commented on his latest Instagram post, many fans also left messages on a pinned post on Alley Boy's Instagram profile. Comments ranged from “Rest Well Alley” to “one of them ones LL alley boy.” Yet another spoke about rappers who had passed away and wrote “U with B Green Dave & Skoob & many others get ya rest Gangsta.”