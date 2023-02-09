Alone: Kapil Sharma suffers a heartbreak in first single with Guru Randhawa. Watch

Kapil Sharma's first single Alone, with Guru Randhawa, is finally out and stars him opposite Yogita Bihani of Vikram Vedha fame. The slow song has been picturised amid snow-capped mountains and ends with Kapil suffering a heartbreak as his girlfriend leaves him ‘alone’ as well as the ring he had proposed to her with. Also read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Kiku Sharda teases Guru Randhawa about Dance Meri Rani lyrics, says 'inko samjhaiye...'

The song has been written and composed by Guru Randhawa. He has sung the song along with Kapil Sharma. The music video opens with Kapil standing amid snow-covered mountains in black casuals paired with a long fur coat and sunglasses. He goes on to meet Yogita Bihani and takes her on a bike ride amid picturesque locales. He gets down on one knee on her birthday and proposes to her with a ring. She accepts his proposal and they go on to spend a night together. But Yogita leaves him asleep and removes her ring and leaves it on their picture by the bedside. He looks for her after waking up and is left heartbroken when he reads her message on the mirror ‘sorry xoxo’.

A fan commented on the song on YouTube, “Kapil Sharma should be celebrated more than just 2nd voice, his voice is amazing, his journey to music should pursue singing further opportunities ..3 star caliber voice.. keep it going ...Kapil.” Another wrote, “Their bond is miraculous and the song is healing and soothing... It's just a matter of time when this'll make trend.” One more commented, “Guru and Kapil paaji together are killing it!”

Recently, Guru Randhawa appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show where comedian Kiku Sharda, in his character of Gudiya Laundrywali, made fun of the lyrics of his hit song, Dance Meri Rani, featuring Nora Fatehi. After cracking a joke, Kiku told Kapil, “inko samjhaiye ki Dance Meri Rani and Naach Meri Rani ek hi baat hai (make him understand how Dance Meri Rani and Naach Meri Rani are the same thing)." This left everyone in splits. The particular episode will air this weekend.

