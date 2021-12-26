Always want to do justice to AR Rahman’s songs: Jonita Gandhi

Implosive Silence and Kahaan Hoon Main from Highway (2014) marked singer Jonita Gandhi’s first collaboration with composer-singer AR Rahman. She went on to record many film songs and singles for him, including Mental Manadhil (O Kadhal Kanmani; 2015) and Main Tumhara (Dil Bechara; 2020). And recently, she shared the stage with the music maestro once again as she performed before a live audience in Dubai.

“Getting on stage with him and the band is such a mood. It’s so easy to get lost in the music and forget that you’re standing in front of thousands of people in that moment and at the same time it is nerve wracking because I always want to deliver my best and do justice to his songs,” she shares.

AR Rahman and Jonita Gandhi during their recent live show in Dubai

Recording or performing on stage with Rahman, which one does she prefer? “Every experience of working with sir is such a humbling experience. The creativity and ingenuity of his music, and the emotions the songs evoke are all overwhelming at times,” Gandhi says.

The 32-year-old singer credits the Academy Award winning composer for helping her discover her potential. Talking about how their process of collaborating has evolved over the years, she elaborates, “He made me realise I’m capable of a lot more than I think I could be. I think I’ve learned his style and he has learned my capabilities, so it’s become a lot more comfortable. There’s a lot more trust and freedom when it comes to jamming. I also feel more comfortable contributing ideas to collaborative scenarios where he is involved.”

However, Gandhi is quick to add that there are still moments when she feels overwhelmed about working with Rahman. “Having said that, there’s always a ‘pinch me’ moment where I can’t believe I’m standing next to him and singing with him and I wonder why me? I’m so grateful!” she ends.