Ananya Panday shares sister Rysa's video as she sings Cigarettes After Sex song. Watch

Actor Ananya Panday has shared a song sung by her younger sister Rysa Panday on her Instagram story. In the story, Rysa can be seen singing the cover of Cry by Cigarettes After Sex. She wore a black suit accessorised with rings and necklace around her neck. In the video, two men can be seen playing piano and singing along with her in a studio. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan sings new song on Independence Day 2022, Saba Azad reacts; ex-wife Sussanne Khan calls it amazing. Watch)

Ananya captioned the video, “Star girl.” She tagged her sister, Rysa Panday on her Instagram story. Reacting to her song on Youtube, one of her fans commented, “Her voice is just like honey.” Another fan of Rysa wrote, “This song has helped me through literally everything, you covering this is the cherry on top. All the best Rysa, keep posting <3.” Other fan commented, “Omg! What a beautiful voice you have.” Ananya and Rysa are daughters of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panda

Ananya and Rysa share a strong bond. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Ananya had shared that she values Rysa's opinion a lot. During the promotions of her recent release Gehraiyaan, she was asked whose praise she valued the most. Ananya answered, "For me, my biggest compliment was my younger sister Rysa because she is a huge cinema lover and she wants to be a filmmaker herself. So, it's really hard to please her. But she loved it. She said, 'This is kind of film that I want to make'. So that was a big compliment."

Ananya made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2.She has also been in news regarding her private life. She was last seen in the sports-action drama Liger, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the pipeline.

