Anil Kapoor shares voice note that Lata Mangeshkar once sent him: ‘Aap toh waise hi lagte hain'

Anil Kapoor took his Instagram handle to pay tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar on her 93rd birth anniversary on Wednesday. He remembered her by sharing a voice note of hers dedicated to him. In the voice note she can be heard saying, “mujhe bohot acha lagta hai aapka kaam, jisme bhi aapne kaam kiya hai maine woh sab filmein dekhein hai.” (I really like your work, I have seen all your films where you have worked). She further said, “aapki acting achi lagti hai, bhagwan kare aap aise hi rahe aur aap par ishwar ki bohot bohot kripa rahe, aap khush rahe , sukhi rahe aur aandmay rahe, bas yahi meri shubhkaamnaaye." (I really like your acting, May God bless you, stay happy and blessed, my only blessings for you). The video shared by Anil features one of the glimpse of him with her and wrote a heartfelt message for her. ( Also read: Soha Ali Khan remembers dad Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on death anniversary with his old video on life without father)

He captioned the post, “On Lata Ji’s birth anniversary just want the world to listen to the voice note which is one of my most treasured possessions.. she was not only the greatest singer but also thoughtful, encouraging and caring…great people never forget to be great human beings.…” One of Lata's fans commented, “She will always be alive in my heart.” Another fan wrote, “So nice of you to share the golden voice of Lata Ji and her message to you. Indeed a treasure. ”

Lata Mangeshkar is better known as “Queen of Melody.” She was born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. She is the recipient of Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Bharat Ratna for her exceptional contribution in the field of music. Her name also appeared in Guinness World Record as the most recorded artist between 1948 and 1987. She died at the age of 92. Her last recorded song was "Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti ki", paying tribute to the Indian Army for their bravery.

She sang in many Anil Kapoor's songs like Naina Yeh Barse, Saath Jiyenge, Khat Likhna Hai Par Sochti Hoon and others.

He will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. He also has Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal as one of his upcoming movies. He is also a part of the sequel to No Entry.

