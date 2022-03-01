Anup Jalota’s English debut: I want to record devotional songs in English

Singer Anup Jalota is popularly known as Bhajan Samraat, as he renders devotional music in Hindi and other Indian languages. But the Padma Shri recipient is on cloud nine these days, he has recorded a track in English for the first time. Titled Love Grows, the number was actually an “experiment” for Jalota. “I like to do different things. People have seen me in Bigg Boss, in a web series and films. They have heard me sing in different languages, so I thought why not try my hand at singing in English,” says the singer, who wants to take his association with the language forward.

He adds, “Since the song has been received well by the audience, my next step would be to work with international musicians. I wish to do some work in English in association with Isckon. They have their presence all over the world. So I want to record devotional songs in English.”

Since this was his first English outing, it did demand some pre-recording prep from the senior musician. “This was the first time that I was singing in English, so I had to take some help. My students helped me get the accent and pronunciation right,” says Jalota, who is a huge fan of music by the yesteryear legendary band The Beatles, English musician Phil Collins, and American music Frank Sinatra. “I attended a live concert by Phil Collins in Los Angeles and really enjoyed it,” says the singer.