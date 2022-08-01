Anushka Manchanda aka Kiss Nuka says, ‘I don’t see myself having children’

Singer Anushka Manchanda who is now known as Kiss Nuka is so occupied with her “30 cats” that a once socially active singer has now found solace in her own company. “I was (so) active and had a (fun) social life. Now I’m in a space where I enjoy spending time by myself. I don’t (even) see myself having children,” Kiss Nuka claims.

Talking about exploring motherhood, the singer known for songs like Dum Maaro Dum, elaborates, “I am pretty sure that’s (having children) not gonna happen. Maybe if I want to adopt a child someday, that can happen. I’m also invested in other things like my activism with animal rights, then my 30 cats, who are all rescues. I feel like my life is so full right now, I don’t feel the lack of partnership. It would be nice (to have a partner) yeah, but time hi nahi hain.”

On partnership the 38-year-old further adds, “I have stopped going out, so where will I meet someone. One of my friends asked me to get on a dating app. I considered it for a moment and then I thought, ‘Do I really have the time to go out with someone, have a drink and maybe have a terrible experience?’. Not really.”

Kiss Nuka “wouldn’t mind having a companion”, however, the few years have also got her some realisation. “I have reached a point where I have realised that I cannot be a super easy person to deal with. My last to last boyfriend found it difficult to understand how I was prioritising this (my music) over everything. I had those experiences, so I feel it would take someone who is equally passionate about what they are doing. I’m comfortable with myself. I like spending time alone. In our society, people who spend time alone are often looked as if they have some problem. We don’t encourage children to be alone.”