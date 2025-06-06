Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
AP Dhillon snaps at a fan for touching him, repeatedly, asking for photos: ‘Kitni lega yaar’

BySugandha Rawal
Jun 06, 2025 08:53 AM IST

AP Dhillon was recently spotted at the airport in Mumbai, and a video of the singer losing his cool has emerged on social media.

Singer AP Dhillon's frustration boiled over at the airport in Mumbai with a fan's persistent requests for photos, especially when he touched him without his consent. The singer visibly got irked, firmly telling the fan, "enough". Also read: Badshah seemingly advises Diljit Dosanjh, AP Dhillon to stay united, learn from his and Honey Singh's mistake

AP Dhillon was casually dressed when he arrived at the airport.
AP Dhillon was casually dressed when he arrived at the airport.

AP Dhillon loses his cool

AP Dhillon was recently spotted at the airport in Mumbai, and a video of the outing has emerged on social media.

AP Dhillon was casually dressed when he arrived at the airport, where he exchanged pleasantries with photographers, flashing a brief smile and making polite gestures. He even accommodated a few fans with selfies, but the atmosphere turned sour when one fan kept asking for a photo.

After several selfies, the fan insisted on clicking more and tried to hold him, which made AP Dhillon visibly uncomfortable.

Annoyed at the request, AP Dhillon said, “Kitni photos lega yaar? (How many photos will you take)". When the fan tried to touch him, AP Dhillon said "enough” firmly and walked away. AP Dhillon recently attended the IPL 2025 Final between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru earlier this week in Ahmedabad.

 

More about AP Dhillon

The Canada-based singer is known for hits such as Brown Munde and Excuses. Fans can expect a dynamic setlist that includes other iconic hits, such as Insane and With You, alongside new tracks from his EP, such as Bora Bora and Old Money. He travelled to multiple cities in India last year with his Brownprint India Tour.

Apart from his music, the singer also made headlines recently for his rumoured relationship with actor Banita Sandhu. It all started when Banita attended the screening of AP Dhillon's docu-series AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind in Mumbai. Post the screening, Banita shared new love-filled pictures with AP on her social media handle, with the caption, "with me," along with a heart emoji. However, none of them ever addressed these rumours.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
