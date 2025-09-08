AR Rahman poses for selfie with ‘Draco Malfoy’ Tom Felton, fans say: ‘Unexpected collab of a pure soul and pure blood’

Music maestro AR Rahman, who is currently in Toronto, recently met Harry Potter actor Tom Felton, aka Draco Malfoy. Taking to Instagram, Rahman shared their picture as they posed together for the camera. Rahman is the music composer for Hansal Mehta's series Gandhi, which stars Tom Felton. The show has become the first Indian series to be selected for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). AR Rahman shared a picture with Tom Felton on Instagram.

AR Rahman meets ‘Draco Malfoy’ Tom Felton

In the photo, Rahman smiled as he clicked the selfie. Tom sat next to him, pointing at the music maestro. While Tom wore a black outfit, Rahman was seen in a striped maroon jacket. The words on the photo read, "With Draco." The duo met at TIFF.

Rahman pens note after meeting Tom

Sharing the post, Rahman captioned the post, “@t22felton is a major part of the #Gandhi series I am scoring, which premiered. Yesterday at @tiff_net @hansalmehta @applausesocial @pratikgandhiofficial.”

Harry Potter fans reunite

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Draco Malfoy, his father will hear about this." A comment read, "My man never came out of Hogwarts, and I'm here for it." A person wrote, “Unleashing the Potter fan in you.”

An Instagram user commented, "Picture of the century." Another fan wrote, "Accio Potterheads." A social media user said, "An unexpected collab of A Pure Soul and A Pure Blood." Another comment read, "Associating with muggles...huh." Tom Felton starred as Draco Malfoy in teh Harry Potter movie franchise.

About Rahman and Tom's show Gandhi

Gandhi will follow India’s struggle for independence while providing an in-depth portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi at different stages in his life. Starring Pratik Gandhi in the titular role, the series promises an exploration of Gandhi's life and the diverse characters who shaped India’s fight for freedom.

The show will also feature Pratik's wife, Bhamini Oza, as Kasturba Gandhi and Tom as Josiah Oldfield. The first season is dedicated to the years 1888 to 1915, while subsequent seasons will cover 1915 to 1932 and finally, 1932 to 1947. The show will have three seasons.