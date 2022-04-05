AR Rahman spotted with BTS members in video from Grammys, his son calls himself Army

Musician AR Rahman was spotted with BTS members at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held on Sunday night. The composer's son, playback singer AR Ameen, also proved that he is a BTS fan after he posed with them at the awards ceremony. Taking to Twitter, Ameen shared two pictures clicked at the ceremony. (Also Read | AR Rahman attends Grammy Awards 2022 with son Ameen, takes a moment to share selfie. See pics)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first picture, a selfie, Ameen is seen posing with Jimin at the event. Both of them smiled for the camera. Jin and J-Hope were also seen in the background.

For the event, Jimin wore a shimmery jacket over a turtleneck shirt and matching pants. He also opted for dark sunglasses. Ameen wore a multi-coloured shirt, dark pants, and silver shoes. Sharing the photo, he captioned it, "#BTSARMY #btsgrammy2022 #GrammyAwards."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the second picture, Ameen posed with V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, and RM for a photo. Jungkook and J-Hope were seen standing a little far from them. The BTS members smiled and posed for the photo. They were all dressed in dark coloured outfits. Ameen wrote, "(red heart and rocket emojis) #bts #BTSARMY #GrammyAwards."

AR Rahmna's son with BTS.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to their meeting, Indian ARMY tweeted. A fan said, "I connected the dots. BTS concert in India soon." Another said, "In 2020 #BTSxGrammys, Mr. @arrahman met @BTS_twt & now you did as well, give us a banger collab, please. Y'all look great together."

A person tweeted, "I'm shaking, crying, screaming, collab when?#YOONGI #JIMIN #NAMJOON #JIN look so stunning, I'll faint." "Ahhhh someone pinch me! can't believe my eyes right now. Ameen is that really Jimin and Jin with you in the picture...ahh my hearu!! I can't breathe y'all" wrote a person on Twitter. "Hobi sending heart to India, plz tell him we received," said another fan.

In a video, shared by Ameen on his Instagram Stories, AR Rahman is seen standing near the table where BTS members were seated. He is seen having a conversation with music producer David Chua Boon Ghee. AR Rahman too shared Ameen's post on his Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, A R Rahman, a two-time Grammy winner, took to his Twitter to share pictures from the event held in Las Vegas on Sunday night. "Grammys," he captioned his selfie with Ameen. The 55-year-old music composer also shared photos from the red carpet event on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2010, Rahman won two Grammys for Danny Boyle's acclaimed film Slumdog Millionaire. He won the award for the best compilation soundtrack album for a motion picture, television or other visual media for the film, and the song Jai Ho, penned by Gulzar, was named the best song written for a motion picture, television or other visual media.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON