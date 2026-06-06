AR Rahman to perform at Attari Border to pay musical tribute to BSF soldiers ahead of Main Vaapas Aaunga release

AR Rahman is set to perform at the Attari Border on June 7 in a musical tribute to the Border Security Force (BSF). The event titled ‘Jai Ho - A Tribute to the Bravehearts’ has been organised by the team of Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, for which Rahman has composed the score. (Also read: Imtiaz Ali ignores social media chatter around work: 'Most of them don’t go to theatres to watch our films' | Exclusive) Indian music composer and singer AR Rahman is set to perform at the Attari Border. (AFP)

When is the event taking place? The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday between 4.30 pm and 5.30 pm during the parade ceremony at JCP Stadium near the Attari border in Punjab. AR Rahman will pay homage to the brave men and women of the Border Security Force (BSF) who dedicate their lives to safeguarding the nation.

Titled ‘Jai Ho - A Tribute to the Bravehearts’, the special performance by the team of Main Vaapas Aaunga is a heartfelt expression of gratitude and deep respect for the courage, sacrifice and commitment of the Force in protecting India’s borders.

Joining AR Rahman at the event will be director Imtiaz Ali, actor Vedang Raina and the singers of the film, including Mohit Chauhan, Pooja Tiwari, Nargis, along with the producers- representatives of Birla Studios, Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary.

About Main Vaapas Aaunga Main Vaapas Aaunga tells the tale of two lovers whose love story is cut short by the Partition of India. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah alongside Vedang Raina and Sharvari. The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, tells the story of two lovers who face their toughest test during the Partition.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Imtiaz had said, "I never wanted to make a film on the Partition if I had nothing unique to say. I did not want to report an incident. When the battle is lost and won, what is it that remains? What is it that will remain in the mind of a person who is now unable to exit the stage of the world without making some change to the events of what happened in 1947?"

“But in retrospect, 78 years later, when many, many things are forgotten, what is intensely remembered is the tenderness of early youth and romance to which we return when we go to 1947. So it is such a story,” he added. In the film, actors Vedang Raina and Sharvari play young lovers while Naseeruddin Shah plays Dosanjh's grandfather, remembering his past love. It will release in theatres on June 12.