Ariana Grande requests fans not to send ‘hateful messages' to people in her life after listening to new album

Ariana Grande is requesting fans to stop interpreting her new album Eternal Sunshine in a negative fashion. The singer took to her Instagram Stories to pen a note where she wrote directly to her followers and fans to stop ‘sending hateful messages’ to the people in her life based on the songs of her album. (Also read: Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine, ‘really vulnerable’ post-divorce album, is a reminder she's ‘never made a bad song’) Ariana Grande released her new album last week. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo(REUTERS)

Ariana's note for her fans

On her Instagram Stories, Ariana wrote, “Hi, I just wanted to say anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what I would ever encourage (and is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music).”

Ariana via her Instagram Stories.

The singer further added, "I ask that you please do not. It is not how to support me. It is the opposite. Although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a through line of deep, sincere love. If you cannot hear that, please listen more closely. Thank you.”

More details

Eternal Sunshine marks the seventh studio album for Ariana Grande. There are 13 songs on the album. “I think this one may be your favorite. It is mine,” she posted to her Instagram Story on February 1. The name of the album is inspired by the 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet.

Ariana has maintained a reserved stance amidst heightened gossip and public scrutiny surrounding her personal life over the past year. There was media speculatiom about her dating Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. The rumours arrived because this happened right after she supposedly broke up with Dalton Gomez, and Ethan Slater was also going through a split.

