Apologise to Ariana Grande trends amid 'homewrecker' allegations in Ethan Slater controversy

Internet support for Ariana Grande is growing, with the hashtag #ApologiseToAriana trending amidst a storm of "homewrecker" accusations. The singer recently found herself at the center of a media frenzy following her public engagement with actor Ethan Slater, who is currently embroiled in a contentious divorce. People, initially excited about the budding romance, suddenly turned critical after details of Slater's separation emerged. Ariana Grande is reportedly dating her 'Wicked' co-star Ethan Slater.(Instagram)

Apologize to Ariana Grande trends

With the release of Grande’s comeback track Yes, And?, social media wasted no time erupting with accusations, painting Ariana as the catalyst for the marital breakdown. The outrage surfaced when the pop star appeared to respond to the Ethan Slater backlash in the lyrics of her song. She addressed the criticism she faced by advising online critics to mind their own business.

“Say that s–t with your chest, keep moving like, ‘What’s next? Yes, and?'” her song lyrics read. “Your business is yours, and mine is mine, Why do you care so much whose d— I ride?” it goes on.

Now, fans of the Bang Bang singers are coming in support asking everyone who labeled her "homewrecker" to apologise. A fan wrote, “it's time to apologize to ariana grande.

if an entire news outlet had to backtrack and admit that their sources were lying, you know they aren't reliable. stop believing everything you read on the internet, especially when there's NO concrete evidence.” Another wrote, “so if lily hadn't said anything y'all would still be calling this woman a homewrecker??????? get well soon ...... yall need help. also, she and/or ethan could've said something months ago and avoided this shit. “

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater

Sparks flew for Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater while filming WICKED. Their on-screen chemistry spilled into real life. Though Page Six sources claim Slater's separation from Jay pre-dated his romance with Grande by two months, Jay publicly condemned the singer shortly after the divorce filing. This contrasting timeline fueled speculation and controversy, casting Grande in a ‘negative’ light despite the lack of definitive evidence.

Earlier ahead of announcing her comeback track, Ariana took to her social media to address the relationship and backlash drama surrounding her. She wrote,“i have never felt more pride or joy or love while simultaneously feeling so deeply misunderstood by people who don’t know me, who piece whispers together and make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life.”