Home / Entertainment / Music / Arjun Kanungo's 2018 song Aaya Na Tu clocks 100 million on YouTube: 'Glad people are still enjoying it'
Arjun Kanungo's 2018 song Aaya Na Tu clocks 100 million on YouTube: 'Glad people are still enjoying it'

For Aaya Na Tu, Arjun Kanungo worked with Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan. The song that released in 2018 has garnered over 100 million views on YouTube.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 08:09 PM IST
The track Aaya Na Tu came out in 2018.

Singer Arjun Kanungo is extremely happy as his song Aaya Na Tu has garnered over 100 million views on YouTube.

"I am nothing but thrilled to have received so much love from audiences across the globe for Aaya Na Tu. As an artiste, there is no better feeling than being appreciated for your work. It is one of those songs that is really close to my heart," he said.

Speaking more about Aaya Na Tu, the track came out in 2018. It featured Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan opposite Arjun Kanungo in the song's video. Kunaal Vermaa penned the lyrics of the song.

On seeing people listening to the song even after three years of its release, Arjun feels motivated and wants to entertain the audience always.

"I am so glad that people are still enjoying it! I hope to continue entertaining my fans with more such songs," he added.

Apart from Aaya Na Tu, Arjun is also best known for singing tracks such as Baaki Baatein Peene Baad and Fursat.

Earlier this year, Arjun surprised everyone by making his debut as an actor with the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which stars superstar Salman Khan in the lead role.

