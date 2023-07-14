ARMY claims Jungkook ‘ended BTS’ with his single ‘Seven’ ft. Latto

BTS's golden maknae, Jungkook, continues to reach new heights with his music, leaving fans and critics in awe. His highly anticipated official major single, 'Seven,' accompanied by a surprise appearance from the talented rapper Latto, has taken the world by storm in a mere few hours. Since its release, 'Seven' has skyrocketed on the charts, shattering records across various music platforms, with iTunes being one of its conquests.

Proving its global dominance, 'Seven' secured the coveted #1 spot in an astounding 100 countries, setting a new record for the fastest song to achieve this feat. In a jaw-dropping timeframe of just over 2.5 hours, 'Seven' surpassed previous records, cementing Jungkook's position as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Notably, 'Seven' is closely followed by Jimin and Ha Sung-woon's, 'With You,' which reached the milestone in a still-impressive 4.5 hours. Jimin himself also holds the third position on the list, with his song 'Set Me Free Part 2' achieving the feat in 4 hours and 45 minutes.

Jungkook's phenomenal release has sent shockwaves throughout social media, particularly on Twitter, where fans have rallied behind their beloved artist. Multiple tags related to the song flooded Twitter's trending topics, including JUNGKOOK SEVEN OUT TODAY, THE FUNEREAL, The MV, WHAT DID HE SAY, THE EXPLICIT VERSION, among others.

The frenzy surrounding 'Seven' has even sparked the lighthearted trend of "Ended BTS," as fans joyfully celebrated Jungkook surpassing his own group's record for the fastest song to reach #1 in 100 countries.

This isn't the first time BTS's fanbase, known as ARMY, has exhibited enthusiastic support for the group's individual achievements. When RM aka Namjoon released his solo track 'Indigo' and climbed to the seventh spot on the global Spotify charts as the seventh most streamed artist, ARMY playfully trended "Ended BTS" on Twitter as BTS themselves stood at the eighth position.

As 'Seven' continues to make waves and rewrite history, Jungkook's exceptional talent and BTS's global influence remain an unstoppable force in the world of music.

