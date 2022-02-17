Asha Bhosle says she wanted to meet Bappi Lahiri, recalls being told ‘if something happens to him, you will be blamed’

Asha Bhosle wanted to meet Bappi Lahiri but could not, she has revealed in a new interview. She also expressed her shock when she learned about the death of the legendary musician.

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) on Tuesday night. He was best known for introducing and popularising disco music in India. He was 69.

Sharing that she wanted to meet him, Asha told Dainik Bhaskar in an interview, “I even asked my driver that I must go and meet him, but he told me ‘in this Covid-era, if something happens to him after your visit, you will be blamed’. I even told him that he cannot be infected because I am not.” Asha lost her sister, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, on February 6.

“I was then told that I must not visit anyone's house at such a time. If something happens, people will say ‘Asha came here’. I was convinced in this manner, and could not meet him. And, now I come to know that he has died. It is so sad. He was such a happy man, would always smile to anything that people said. We lost a singer and a music composer died within ten days, it is such a huge loss for the music industry. Their fans are deeply affected,” she added.

Bappi and Asha worked together on several popular songs including Namak Halaal's Aaj Rapat Jayein and Raat Baaqi. They also worked on many Bengali songs such as Jano Na Ki Toi and Prem Kise Hoy. Together they worked on almost 500 songs.

Apart from his popular disco-electronic music, Bappi Lahiri was also known for his signature look that consisted of gold chains, golden embellishments, velvety cardigans, and sunglasses.

