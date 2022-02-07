Asha Bhosle shares childhood pic with Lata Mangeshkar, dedicates her song 'Bachpan Ke Din'; Hrithik Roshan reacts

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle has shared a rare picture with her late sister Lata Mangeshkar on Instagram. The Bharat Ratna recepient died on Sunday, leaving the entire nation in grief.

Sharing the childhood picture of the two of them, Asha wrote, "Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the. Didi and I (What amazing days they were during our childhood)." It shows little Asha sitting on a pedestal and an older Lata standing beside her as they posed for a family picture. Asha's song Bachpan Ke Din is heard playing in the background.

Hrithik Roshan dropped a few heart icons in the comments section. Siddhanth Kapoor, who happens to be Lata's distant relative, wrote, “Love you aaji.” A fan reacted to the post, “Legends never leave us, no one can match her legacy!” Another said, "take care mam and be strong." One more fan mentioned the lines of Lata's famous song, “Jindagi or kuch bhi nahi teri meri kahani hai (life is nothing but the story of you and me)."

Asha was by Lata's side most of the time. She had met her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital a day before she died and was present at her residence Prabhu Kunj when her mortal remains arrived from the hospital.

Anupam Kher had met Asha Bhosle at Lata's house on Sunday and had shared a picture from their bitter-sweet union. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Anupam wrote, "It is often the biggest smile hiding the saddest heart!" I could feel #Asha Ji's sense of loss of her beloved sister through her sad smile! For me too it was thereputic to talk to her about #LataDidi. We shared some smiles and some tears. #Sisters #LataMangeshkar #AshaBhonsle #Legends #Music."

Lata Mangeshkar was cremated at Shivaji Park in Mumbai Sunday evening. Several celebrities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Anuradha Podwal, Shankar Mahadevan, Vidya Balan attended her last rites.

