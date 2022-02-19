Atif Aslam pays musical tribute to Lata Mangeshkar at Dubai concert, sings Naam Gum Jayega. Watch

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam paid tribute to the recently deceased Lata Mangeshkar at a recent performance of his. In the video, shared by multiple fan accounts on Twitter and Instagram, Atif can be seen performing on stage as a large picture of Lata Mangeshkar is projected on the screen behind him. The singer then proceeds to sing Lata's popular song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma hai, as the audience also joins him in the chorus. The song was sung by Lata and Mukesh for the 1972 film Shor and is one of her most memorable songs in an almost eight-decade long career.

In another clip, Atif can be seen singing another of Lata's iconic songs Naam Gum jayega. Reports stated that the concert was held in Dubai last week.

Contributed 16 Years to Bollywood and getting treated so badly 💔



And There he is giving tribute to Late. Lata Ji proving that there is no such thing as boundaries



Fans praised the singer for his tribute to Lata, with many using the hashtag #UnbanAtifAslam referring to Bollywood's unwritten ban on Pakistani artistes, given the fraught relationship between India and Pakistan of late.

Atif has sung several songs in Bollywood films starting with the 2005 song Woh Lamhe for Zeher but hasn't lent his voice for Hindi films over the last few years given the reluctance of Bollywood music directors to use Pakistani artistes.

Lata died of multiple organ failure on February 6. The legendary singer spent almost a month in hospital post her Covid-19 and pneumonia diagnosis.

Her last rites were performed with full state honours at Shivaji Park, Mumbai. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, several high profile guests attended her funeral. Two-day national mourning was observed in her memory.

