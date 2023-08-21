Mohit Chauhan and Siddharth Kasyap release new patriotic song

On Independence Day, singer Mohit Chauhan and composer Siddharth Kasyap came up with a track to encourage the younger generation to value our country’s freedom. Titled Azadi, the duo likes to call it a musical short film instead of a song, as the video sends out a message. Mohit Chauhan and Siddharth Kasyap

“I love the video as it highlights a historical period that we have, in some ways, lost sight of. Our current generation greatly needs exposure to such content. Moreover, the video complements the audio seamlessly,” says Chauhan, who felt “immense joy and satisfaction” after working on the track.

He adds, “I hold a deep affection for the composition and visuals of the Azadi. New patriotic songs are now rare. Even at patriotic events, the old standards tend to take centre-stage. The multi-dimensionality of our track is what distinguishes it from other music videos. It is more than just a music video; it is a cinematic experience and an emotion.”

The independent track was unveiled by the Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Kasyap adds, “We are celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, so the timing of our song could not be more apt. Its purpose is to instil an understanding of the value of our hard-fought Independence.“