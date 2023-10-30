Badshah questioned by Maharashtra Police over connection with online betting app

The Maharashtra Police Cyber Cell on Monday questioned rapper Badshah in connection with the online betting app FairPlay. As reported by India Today, Viacom 18 network had filed an FIR against Badshah along with 40 other actors for allegedly promoting the watching of the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches on the betting app. (Also Read | After Ranbir Kapoor, ED summons Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan in Mahadev betting app case)

Badshah question by cyber cell

An FIR was filed against Badshah.

The Maharashtra cyber police have been recording Badshah's statement. He reached the World Trade Centre building at Cuffe Parade on Monday. A case of digital piracy has been filed and more actors are likely to be summoned in the case.

How it all started

As per the report, Viacom 18 had the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) to stream the matches. However, they were streamed illegally on Fairplay. A few of the actors promoted IPL on the Fairplay app. Celebrities including Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Kapil Sharma and Shraddha Kapoor, among others, were summoned in connection with the case.

Earlier this month, News18 had quoted an ED source as saying, “Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned to understand the betting business transactions. At this point, he has not been summoned as accused. His questioning is important to know his knowledge about the money sources he received. It will possibly indicate the plans of the promoters and their association. Ranbir Kapoor may not be part of a conspiracy but very important to understand the scam."

About Fairplay app

The Fairplay app is connected to the Mahadev app. It is promoted by Ravi Uppal and Sourabh Chandrakar. Currently, the ED (Enforcement Directorate) is probing the Mahadev Book app for money laundering.

In February this year, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Tiger Shroff, among other celebrities, had allegedly attended Sourabh's wedding in the United Arab Emirates.

What is Mahadev betting app case?

The Mahadev app enabled illegal betting on various online games like poker, card games, chance games, badminton, tennis, football and cricket. The app is allegedly run by Dubai-based Saurabh and Ravi Uppal. The company operates from Dubai where betting is legal, however, it's illegal in India.

