Bappi Lahiri’s daughter Rema breaks down, is inconsolable during funeral

Legendary singer Bappi Lahiri's death has left his family members, fans and colleagues in grief. During his final rites on Thursday, his daughter Rema Lahiri was seen crying inconsolably as she walked along with others during his last journey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bappi Lahiri's last rites began hours after his son Bappa Lahiri returned with his family from Los Angeles. As he and others relatives and acquaintances walked along with Bappi Lahiri's mortal remains, Rema broke down. Others were seen consoling and supporting her.

Rema Lahiri breaks down during Bappi Lahiri's last rites. (Vijay Bate)

Rema Lahiri was inconsolable during Bappi Lahiri's last rites. (Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, singer Ila Arun had visited the late composer's house on Wednesday to pay her last respects. Talking about the grieving family, the singer had told ANI, "His daughter is in a bad state, feeling miserable. Everyone in the family is grief-stricken."

Bappi Lahiri was cremated in Mumbai on Thursday. Vidya Balan, Alka Yagnik, Shaan, Ila Arun, Lalit Pandit, Rupali Ganguly, and Mika Singh among others were present at the funeral to offer their condolences.

Bappi Lahiri died on Tuesday night at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital. According to the doctor, the Disco Dancer composer was suffering from multiple health issues. "He had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home, following which he was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea)," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of CritiCare Hospital, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bappi Lahiri was married to Chitrani Lahiri since 1977. The couple have two children, Bappa Lahiri, who is also a music director, and Rema Lahiri, who is a singer.

Also read: ‘Old is always gold': Bappi Lahiri’s last Instagram post, shared 2 days ago, was a throwback memory

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bappi Lahiri was known for pioneering disco music as well as for his love for gold. He was best known for his massive success in the 80s and 90s due to his songs in films such as Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Dance Dance and Commando. He earned the title of 'Disco King' for popularising the use of synthesized disco music in Indian cinema.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.