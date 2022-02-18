Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bappi Lahiri was going to sing Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost for me after recovery: Doctor who treated late singer

Dr Deepak Namjoshi, who treated Bappi Lahiri before his death earlier this week, has said that the Bollywood singer used to sing for him and even promised to sing his favourite song once his treatment was over.
Singer and composer Bappi Lahiri during a live performance at Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai in 2009. (HT file photo)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 02:17 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Bappi Lahiri used to sing for his doctor, Deepak Namjoshi, the doctor has now said in an interview. The veteran singer-composer died at the age of 69 in Mumbai on Tuesday. He was admitted to the hospital for almost a month and was discharged on February 15. However, his condition worsened and was brought back to the hospital the same day. He died on Tuesday night due to OSD (Obstructive Sleep Apnea).

The musician-singer was known to have introduced and popularised disco-pop in India. He ruled the 70s and 80s with his foot-tapping songs.

Speaking to Times of India in an interview, Dr Deepak Namjoshi said: “Bappi da used to sing for me and tell me many stories. He had said that he was going to sing my favourite song Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost of Aap Ki Khatir for me, when he would be fully alright, going through the speech therapy.” 

He added, "Bappi da had health issues for a long time. Yes, he was infected with COVID in April 2021 but what happened now cannot be called a post-COVID complication. It was due to his OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea) and current chest infection which had set in due to his obesity. Many obese people tend to have OSA."

After Bappi Lahiri's death, tributes for the Disco King poured in from celebs and fans alike. Remembering Bappi, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and wrote, “Bappi Lahiri… music director extraordinaire passes away .. shocked and surprised and in the misery of these tragic events of 'passing' in the rapid succession of times .. his songs of films with me are and shall I believe remain eternal .. they are played hummed sung along in these modern generation times with alacrity and rejoice.”

The last rites of Bappi Lahiri were held after his son Bappa returned with his wife from Los Angeles on Thursday. Vidya Balan, Alka Yagnik, Shaan, Ila Arun, Lalit Pandit, Rupali Ganguly, and Mika Singh, among others were present at Bappi Lahiri's funeral to offer their condolences.

