Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Beatles star Paul McCartney 'warns' UK government to not let AI 'rip off' artists: 'Protect the creative thinkers'

Reuters |
Jan 27, 2025 07:49 AM IST

Sir Paul McCartney of the Beatles has warned the UK government to protect artists from being ‘ripped off’ by AI in music.

Beatles musician Paul McCartney has warned that artificial intelligence could be used to "rip off" artists, urging the British government to make sure upcoming copyright reforms protect its creative industries. (Also read: AR Rahman defends decision of using AI in music, credits it as a 'tool to speed up things and not fire people’)

Sir Paul McCartney performs at Co-op Live during his Got Back tour, Saturday Dec. 14, 2024, in Manchester, England. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)(AP)
Sir Paul McCartney performs at Co-op Live during his Got Back tour, Saturday Dec. 14, 2024, in Manchester, England. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)(AP)

Globally, the music and film industries are grappling with the legal and ethical implications of AI models that can produce their own output after being trained on popular works without necessarily paying the creators of the original content.

Britain in December proposed a way for artists to license their work to be used in training AI, but also said there should be an exception “to support use at scale of a wide range of material by AI developers where rights have not been reserved.”

In a BBC interview broadcast on Sunday, McCartney said he was worried only tech giants would benefit unless copyrights were properly protected.

“AI is a great thing, but it shouldn't rip creative people off,” McCartney said. “Make sure you protect the creative thinkers, the creative artists, or you're not going to have them. As simple as that.”

The government is currently consulting on its reforms to copyright law, saying there was legal uncertainty about how the existing laws are applied in Britain that risked undermining investment and adoption of AI technology.

McCartney, who in 2023 used AI to help recreate the voice of late Beatles band member John Lennon from an old cassette recording, said there was a risk that artists could lose out if the changes were not handled properly.

"You get young guys, girls, coming up, and they write a beautiful song, and they don’t own it, and they don’t have anything to do with it and anyone who wants can just rip it off,” he said.

“The truth is, the money's going somewhere, you know, and it gets on the streaming platforms - somebody's getting it, and it should be the person who created it. It shouldn't just be some tech giant somewhere.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On