Bebe Rexha suffers head injury after fan hurls phone at her during NYC concert

Over-excited fans have often caused issues for celebrities and public personalities. In an unfortunate incident, star singer Bebe Rexha got injured to a fan's misadventure while performing her 13th concert at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City. Someone from the crowd threw a phone at her, hitting Rexha in the head which caused her to leave the stage, thus ending the concert early.

Bebe Rexha (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

In a viral video on social media, "Break My Heart Myself" singer is seen getting down on the stage after the phone hits her. Crew members immediately rushed to her aid and she left the stage to receive medical support.

As per twitter handle of Pop Base, Rexha's mother revealed that the singer had to receive three stitches during medical treatment for the injury sustained by the fan's act.

Due to the incident, a meet and greet which was scheduled to happen, was cancelled.

Meanwhile, Twitter users called out the fan's actions and offered their support to Rexha.

“this is why banning throwing things on stage should be a thing imo,” tweeted one user.

“People need to stop throwing their phones on the stage! Celebs are not obligated to take pictures or videos with your phone!,” posted a second user.

“this is actually really sad and that person deserves to get in trouble,” tweeted a third fan.

“she's such a genuine and sweet human she deserves so much better than ppl give her like honestly,” posted another fan.

“I feel so bad for bebe. She’s one of my favorite artists and lately she’s been having it rough,” complained an emotional fan.

Bebe Rexha is currently on her nationwide Best F’n Night Of My Life tour across North America.

