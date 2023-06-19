Big revelation on Jamie Foxx health: Co-star John Boyega says ‘no one has heard from Jamie’

Fans of Hollywood star Jamie Foxx are still clueless about the actor's whereabouts and health. Since he suffered "undisclosed medical complications" and got hospitalised for the same in April, there have been various reports but the exact situation remains shrouded in mystery. Foxx's co-star John Boyega is the latest to express concern over the "Django Unchained" actor's health. Jamie Foxx (Twitter)

As per a report by marca.com, Boyega has been trying to connect to Foxx since April but to no avail. The report highlights that Boyega stated "no one has heard from Jamie" since his hospitalisation in April. Boyega has been quoted as saying: "I've been calling, I'm just gonna keep on calling. He better pick up. Come on, Jamie!"

Boyega is the co-star of Foxx's upcoming film "They Cloned Tyrone" which revolves around a government conspiracy in an underground laboratory. The movie premieres on July 21 and also stars Teyonah Parris as one of the lead stars.

Recently, in an appearance on Dr. Drew Pinsky’s online show "Ask Dr. Drew", Hollywood journalist A.J. Benza had made sensational claims on Foxx's health, attributing his medical emergency to an adverse effect of Covid-19 vaccine.

"Jamie had a blood clot in his brain after he got the shot. He did not want the shot, but the movie he was on, he was pressured to get it," said Benza.

"The blood clot in the brain caused him at that point to be partially paralyzed and blind," alleged Benza, referencing a source having first-hand knowledge of Foxx’s hospitalization.

However, Foxx's representatives have denied such reports relating his health problem to Covid-19 vaccine.

Notably, Foxx's family has kept his health condition under tight wraps. Since news of his health issue, Foxx's family have been requesting privacy while acknowledging the prayers and support of the Oscar-winning actor's fans.