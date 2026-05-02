Beyond Kenny G and ‘elevator music’: The spirit of New Orleans comes to Delhi in a groovy jazz soiree

“What about Kenny G? I mean, what about elevator music? You know, jazz music that I know?” said Mia Dolan, explaining her aversion to jazz to Sebastian Wilder in La La Land. For many of us, that familiar idea of jazz is shaped by exactly this stereotype – the smooth, brassy swell of a saxophone drifting softly in the background of a restaurant, or echoing faintly inside an elevator.

An electrifying ensemble at The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre.(The Piano Man)

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However, much like Sebastian goes on to explain, jazz is far more than background noise – it is a dynamic, ever-evolving form shaped by tension, improvisation, and the push and pull of conflict and compromise. To truly grasp its depth and context, it’s something you have to experience live, where the music unfolds in real time.

This very idea shaped the vision of Arjun Sagar Gupta, founder of Delhi’s jazz franchise The Piano Man, as he brought together a global line-up of exceptional artists to the club’s venue at Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar. In collaboration with NOLA New Orleans and Company, the initiative marked International Jazz Day on April 30 – celebrating the spirit of improvisation and musical storytelling, and reaffirming jazz as a universal language of freedom.

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The band performing on stage. (The Piano Man)

{{^usCountry}} Inside the candlelit evening celebrating the spirit of jazz {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inside the candlelit evening celebrating the spirit of jazz {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bathed in the soft, flickering glow of candles set upon every table, the venue felt like an invitation into another world. Inside, it was packed – chairs pressed closely together – as an eager crowd waited in anticipation, sipping on gin and tonics as the show inched closer to beginning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bathed in the soft, flickering glow of candles set upon every table, the venue felt like an invitation into another world. Inside, it was packed – chairs pressed closely together – as an eager crowd waited in anticipation, sipping on gin and tonics as the show inched closer to beginning. {{/usCountry}}

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Beyond the tightly packed crowd lay the stage – quiet, expectant – where the silhouette of a grand piano stood alongside a drum kit, a few stools, and a bass guitar resting against the backdrop. For now, it remained empty, almost reverent, but it carried the promise of what was to come.

Arjun Sagar Gupta, the founder of The Piano Man, playing the piano on stage. (The Piano Man)

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The evening opened with a soulful rendition of “Over the Rainbow” by Harold Arlen, performed by Arjun Sagar Gupta on the piano, a soft spotlight gently illuminating him as he swayed with the music.

Following his opening performance, Gupta was joined on stage by Aniket Chaturvedi, a multi-instrumentalist on the tenor saxophone; 23-year-old Aditya Bhagavatula – who plays for the country’s top funk band, The Revisit Project – on drums; Mohan Kumar, a Delhi-based songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and music producer, on bass; Ryan Cerrone, an American multi-instrumentalist, on the classical saxophone; and Canadian vocalist Alyse Pascoe, who lent her voice to the performance.

A groovy performance featuring jazz classics

The lively ensemble soon launched into a gripping set, weaving through timeless jazz standards by Nancy Wilson, Louis Armstrong, Miles Davis, Cole Porter and Duke Ellington. The night featured beloved classics such as “Freddie Freeloader,” “Just One Of Those Things,” “Take Five,” “Take the ‘A’ Train,” and “A Night in Tunisia,” each performed with electrifying energy.

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Alyse Pascoe on vocals, Ryan Cerrone classical saxophone and Aniket Chaturvedi on tenor saxophone. (The Piano Man)

Marked by groovy, high-octane beats, Bhagavatula channelled a near-John Bonham-like intensity on the drums, while Gupta delivered soulful piano solos – occasionally slipping into a goofy Louis Armstrong-style vocal timbre. On the horns, Cerrone and Chaturvedi took charge, their saxophone lines rising and receding in fluid conversation, at times almost as effortlessly as a casual jamming session. Anchoring it all was Kumar, whose melodic basslines added depth and cohesion to the ensemble’s sound.

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At the heart of it all was Pascoe, whose voice formed the backbone of the performance. Singing with effortless finesse, she seemed to converse with the audience through each note. Her sequinned cocktail dress and chandelier earrings twinkled as they caught the red, blue and purple stage lights – amplifying a performance that seemed to flow effortlessly through her, punctuated by moments where she and Gupta paused to share engaging trivia and anecdotes about jazz between sets.

The band moved through the full set with effortless precision, their crescendos and melodies ebbing and flowing alongside the room’s own rhythm – lively conversations, the soft clink of cutlery against plates, and the steady hum of the bar behind. Together, it all merged into a textured, immersive soundscape that perfectly captured the spirit of an evening devoted to jazz.

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The ensemble is set to return to Delhi for a performance at The Jazz Room, the franchise’s Safdarjung outpost, sometime in July or August. Meanwhile, the same venue will host acclaimed Belgian pianist Jef Neve for a performance this weekend.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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