Indian man channels Louis Armstrong on stage, stuns crowd in Paris: ‘Absolutely fantastic’

In a heartwarming moment captured on camera, an Australian band invited an Indian man from the audience to join them onstage for a song during their performance in Paris. However, as the man began singing, his voice left the crowd speechless. The viral video shows members of an Aussie band singing Louis Armstrong's American classic "What a Wonderful World."(Instagram/carlton.braganza)

The viral video shows members of an Aussie band singing Louis Armstrong's American classic "What a Wonderful World." As the crowd swung to the music, the band's singer pulled an Indian man from the audience onto the stage and handed him the microphone.

Not knowing what to expect, the crowd quietened down to hear the man sing. To everyone's surprise, the man grabbed the microphone and belted out a perfect verse in a voice that perfectly matched Louis Armstrong's.

The crowd erupted in cheers, and even the band members were stunned by his voice. The man, Carlton Braganza, is an Indian singer who made headlines for his musical performances from his home during the COVID-19 lockdown.

As Braganza continued to sing, the band joined in, and the crowd sang along enthusiastically.

"Paris is amongst my fave places in the world! To be asked to join on that last song was special! Thank you @adamhallmusician and the velvet playboys. You guys were a vibe!," he wrote in the caption.

The moment melted hearts online, with users praising the singer's talented voice. "A performance that would've made even Mr. Armstrong proud! Absolutely fantastic," said one of them.

Another remarked: "This band genuinely were impressed! Well done mate"

"Unlike those people who dance on Indian songs in the crowd in Europe annoying other pedestrians. Lovely voice. Music brings together many nationals," said a third.