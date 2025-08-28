Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik reveals ‘sweetheart’ Shraddha Kapoor was his school crush, praises her

The latest season of Bigg Boss 19 is already giving fans some interesting moments. In a recent episode, singer Amaal Mallik shared a personal confession about his school days, revealing that actor Shraddha Kapoor was his school crush. Amaal Mallik talked about Shraddha Kapoor on Bigg Boss 19.

Amaal said that Shraddha Kapoor, who was his senior, impressed him with her simplicity and kind nature. Talking about her, he shared, "School mein bhi... dentures pehen ke aati thi, meri senior thi... meri school ki crush thi, aur insaan bhi itni sweetheart (In school too, she would come wearing dentures, she was my senior…she was my school's crush and she was a sweetheart too)."

The singer also praised her online presence and added, "Poore internet pe sabse asli following uss ladki ki hai, bina kuch kiye (She has the real following on the internet, without doing anything)."

Amaal made headlines last year when he opened up about his struggle with clinical depression and the emotional strain caused by family matters.

Meanwhile, regarding the reality show, Bigg Boss kicked off its 19th season on August 24. The show is streaming on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on COLORS TV at 10.30 pm.

Celebrities and social media sensations such as Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Farhana Bhatt, Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Baseer Ali, Tanya Mittal, and Nehal have entered the Bigg Boss house.