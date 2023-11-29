Blackpink’s first-ever virtual reality K-pop concert in December: How to attend, trailer, date and time

BLACKPINK in your area!! With VR Encore, the sensational South Korean all-girl group is ready to offer an incredible concert experience. BLACKPINK, in partnership with Meta and The Diamond Bros, aims to reimagine the entertainment scene. This special event is in line with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's goal of an integrated virtual world. The Pink Venom crooners who recently got a shoutout from King Charles III at Buckingham Palace are set to conquer the virtual reality space in December. Here is how to attend, the trailer, the date and time of the concert.

BLACKPINK's virtual reality concert: A date with Blinks in the Metaverse

BLACKPINK(Meta)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even though the concert is taking place virtually, it still has certain restrictions because it is quite exclusive. In some places, only users of Meta Quest VR headsets can access it. Signing up for the show will give you a front-row seat in Music Valley in Meta Horizon Worlds.

BLACKPINK's virtual reality concert in Metaverse date

On Tuesday, December 26, at 5 p.m. PT (December 27, 10:00 a.m. Korean Standard Time, 6:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time), BLACKPINK: A VR Encore will make its Virtual debut at Meta Horizon Worlds.

How to attend BLACKPINK: A VR Encore

Those with Meta Quest VR headsets can secure priority seating in specific locations for the event on December 26. To attend, just send a Facebook page RSVP. Replays are accessible one month after the show and will be made available to BLINKS whose location is not disclosed on the performance dates and venues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: G-Dragon and Lee Sun Gyun’s drug probe continues despite negative tests: Police seek further evidence

BLACKPINK: A VR Encore time, duration, and other details

Renowned for their Emmy-winning work, The Diamond Bros. and Meta have collaborated to create an immersive virtual reality concert experience spotlighting the global K-pop phenomenon, BLACKPINK, spanning seventy minutes. Similar to BTS’ Busan concert which was later turned into a cinematic experience and documentary, BLACKPINK’s VR Encore will take you back to the thrilling Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, which hosted the Born Pink World Tour finale for BLACKPINK.

In a conversation with Billboard, the four members of the groupJisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa said,“This VR concert is not just a show; it’s an extension of the tour we poured our hearts into. We can’t wait for you to see the magic we’ve created with The Diamond Bros and Meta, and thank you to our incredible BLINKs for your endless support.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Check out the first teaser!