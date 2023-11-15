close_game
News / Technology / WhatsApp Channels surpasses 500 million monthly active users, announces Mark Zuckerberg

WhatsApp Channels surpasses 500 million monthly active users, announces Mark Zuckerberg

ByAryan Prakash
Nov 15, 2023 09:40 PM IST

WhatsApp had unveiled Channels in September, a one-way tool to share updates with the followers.

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday announced that messaging platform WhatsApp channels surpassed the 500 million monthly active users milestone.

“500 million monthly actives on WhatsApp Channels in the first 7 weeks! Great to see the WA community so engaged", Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

WhatsApp channels are separate from the chats. The channels which you follow are not visible to other followers
WhatsApp channels are separate from the chats. The channels which you follow are not visible to other followers

WhatsApp had unveiled Channels in September, a one-way tool to share updates with the followers. The channels are separate from the chats. The channels which you follow are not visible to other followers.

WhatsApp had said it also protects the personal information of both the channel admins and the followers.

Nowadays, several organisations and celebrities including film stars, sportspersons, musicians, political parties and leaders are on WhatsApp channels.

“My WhatsApp Channel is where I communicate with my fans in a personal and authentic way…it feels like I’m connecting with them, sharing the most important moments of my life with them, just like I would with my friends and family back home. Whether it's my new song, an exciting collaboration or just a good morning message, WhatsApp Channels is where I express myself and feel closer to my community of fans," Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh said in a statement.

Voice chat feature

WhatsApp on Tuesday had unveiled a new Voice chat feature to help users connect with large groups on the app. The Meta-owned messaging app had said that this feature is less disruptive than a group call which rings every member in the group. The voice chat begins with an in-chat bubble which you need to tap to join.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

