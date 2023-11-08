BLACKPINK's Jennie asks fans to pick Christmas cover song - Here's what BLINKS want

In an endearing move that has warmed the hearts of fans worldwide, BLACKPINK's very own Jennie took to Weverse to ask her fans, fondly known as BLINK, which Christmas song they would like her to cover this year. With winter's chill settling in, the anticipation for the holiday season is growing, and Jennie wanted to make it even more special for her fans.

Jennie expressed her thoughts, saying, "To be honest, I was thinking of covering a song for Christmas, but I thought it'd be more meaningful if BLINK chose the song together than if I chose it alone." She reached out to her fans, urging them to share their favourite Christmas and winter songs. The response was overwhelming, with fans flooding social media with their suggestions.

Among the popular choices were classics like "All I Want For Christmas Is You," "Santa Tell Me," and "Last Christmas." Fans also suggested "Santa Baby" and the festive favourite, "Jingle Bell." The excitement among BLINK was palpable, evident in their enthusiastic comments and tweets. One fan expressed, "LAST CHRISTMAS OR ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU," capturing the sentiment of many eager followers.

Jennie's thoughtful gesture didn't go unnoticed. Fans praised her for involving them in the decision-making process, with one admirer stating, "Other celebrities should learn from her👏👏." Another fan remarked, "The best artist who values her fans," highlighting the strong bond between Jennie and BLINK.

The anticipation for Jennie's Christmas cover is building, and fans can't contain their excitement. One fan exclaimed, "It's gonna be lit, can't wait," showcasing the eagerness of BLINK to hear their favourite artist's rendition of a beloved holiday tune.

As the holiday season approaches, Jennie's gesture serves as a heartwarming reminder of the special connection between idols and their fans. With the spirit of giving and sharing joy, BLACKPINK's Jennie is all set to make this Christmas a memorable one for BLINK, leaving them eagerly awaiting her musical gift.

