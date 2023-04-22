Shweta Shetty: I went through a huge trauma yet I fought like a tigress

On April 18, singer Shweta Shetty registered a “landmark victory” as the Bombay High Court reversed its previous decision that prohibited her from entering her father, Mahalaba Rampa Shetty’s house. The court cited that her father had registered a gift deed in favour of his three daughters except for Shweta, and the fact was deliberately kept hidden from the court. Shweta Shetty

The court set aside its previous order issued by the Welfare Tribunal and Deputy Collector under Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act 2007 and stated, “What has been done is fraud on the Court and a fraud on the statute.” This was after allegations that Shweta was harassing her dad for a share in his property. The court said had it known about the gift deed, it would have impacted the case differently.

The Deewane To DeewaneHain singer says, “It is rare for such a decision to be overturned. It was a two-and-a-half-year battle and I am glad about the HC’s decision. We all have to fight for justice. I went through a big trauma yet I fought like a tigress. I want this message to reach all women that you have to fight for the right thing.”

Shweta, who had been staying with her father since 2015, says her elder sisters managed to get her evicted in 2020 during the pandemic with the help of wrong information shared in court. “It was a planned move to throw me out of the house. [My siblings] had no regard for my reputation or what they put me through or how much it hurt my work and image. Eventually, they managed to get me out as they gave misleading information to the court, which has now come to light,” says Shweta.

