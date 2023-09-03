Britney Spears got inked! Singer shows off new snake tattoo days after Sam Asghari filed for divorce

Britney Spears got inked! The ‘Toxic’ singer recently showed off her new snake tattoo near her lower back in an Instagram reel. The video shows off the tattoo on Britney’s backside, as she dons ayellow and white printed crop top and cutoff white denim shorts.

Britney Spears recently showed off her new snake tattoo near her lower back in an Instagram reel (britneyspears/Instagram)

“My new snake tattoo, guys. I’m so excited!” she exclaims in the video. She captioned the post with a snake emoji.

The new tattoo comes days after her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce from her.A divorce petition that was recently filed cited "irreconcilable differences" between Sam, 29, and Britney, 41, according to the BBC. The two got engaged in September 2021 and tied the knot in June 2022. Both Sam and Britney have broken their silence on the divorce on social media.

Britney was recently also seen in a video wearing a massive ring – a fake one after her split with Sam. She was seen in the video donning a low-rise underwear, and a black and blue mock neck bra top. She danced in her room to ‘S.O.S’ by Indila. Her outfits changed as she twirled in the video. “Re-edit,” she captioned it.

Britney clearly replaced her 4-carat ring with a huge teal moissanite stone set on a silver setting. The previous ring was gifted to her by Sam in September 2021.

Sam Asghari won't get a cent from the estimated $15 million Britney Spears was paid for her memoir

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Sam will not get a cent from the estimated $15 million that Britney was paid for a memoir set to be released. Britney is preparing to publish her memoir, ‘The Woman in Me,’ in October. However, she would not be paying any amount to Sam. “Britney and Sam have a totally iron-clad prenup. He gets basically nothing – there are no millions, and he certainly will not profit from Britney’s book, that’s her book,” an insider told Page Six.

Sam will neither get a multi-million dollar payday, as the prenup he had signed with the singer said he would get a $1 million payout if they decide to separate, but only for every two years they were married to each other.