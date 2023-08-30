Sam Asghari has no job after divorce filing, but Britney Spears remains booked

Sam Asghari has no job at present, after separating from his estranged wife Britney Spears. Page Six learned that Sam is a member of the labour union SAG-AFTRA, which went on strike this summer. The strike was a result of a dispute with production companies. Britney Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari arrive for the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019 (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)(AFP)

Sam’s upcoming project, ‘Grand Death Lotto’ directed by Paul Feig, has been wrapped up. He has a minor role in ‘Special Ops: Lioness,’ a Paramount+ series he shot previously, and which began streaming in July. The show failed to attract an audience after its red carpet premiere was cancelled due to the strike. “Sam is still looking for his big break,” an insider said.

However, Britney has no dearth of work coming her way and remains very busy. She is now preparing to publish her memoir, ‘The Woman in Me,’ in October. The website britneybook.com says of the memoir, “The Woman in Me is a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.”

“She has an upcoming writers camp and is getting songs from some big artists,” an insider recently revealed. The source added that Britney “is in really great spirits despite everything going on.”

Sam Asghari won't get a cent from the estimated $15 million Britney Spears was paid for her memoir

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Sam will not get a cent from the estimated $15 million that Britney was paid for her memoir. Sam reportedly filed for divorce from the singer. A divorce petition that was recently filed cited "irreconcilable differences" between Sam, 29, and Britney, 41, according to the BBC. The two got engaged in September 2021 and tied the knot in June 2022. Both Sam and Britney have broken their silence on the divorce on social media.

Britney would not be paying any amount to Sam. “Britney and Sam have a totally iron-clad prenup. He gets basically nothing – there are no millions, and he certainly will not profit from Britney’s book, that’s her book,” an insider told Page Six.

Sam will neither get a multi-million dollar payday, as the prenup he had signed with the singer said he would get a $1 million payout if they decide to separate, but only for every two years they were married to each other.