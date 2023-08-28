Sam Asghari won't get a cent from the estimated $15 million Britney Spears was paid for her memoir: Report

Sam Asghari, Britney Spears’ estranged husband, will not get a cent from the estimated $15 million that the latter was paid for a memoir set to be released, it has been reported. Sam reportedly filed for divorce from the singer. A divorce petition that was recently filed cited "irreconcilable differences" between Sam, 29, and Britney, 41, according to the BBC. The two got engaged in September 2021 and tied the knot in June 2022. Both Sam and Britney have broken their silence on the divorce on social media. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive for the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019 (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)(AFP)

Britney is now preparing to publish her memoir, ‘The Woman in Me,’ in October. The website britneybook.com says of the memoir, “The Woman in Me is a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.”

However, Britney would not be paying any amount to Sam. “Britney and Sam have a totally iron-clad prenup. He gets basically nothing – there are no millions, and he certainly will not profit from Britney’s book, that’s her book,” an insider told Page Six.

Sam will neither get a multi-million dollar payday, as the prenup he had signed with the singer said he would get a $1 million payout if they decide to separate, but only for every two years they were married to each other.

Britney Spears replaces wedding ring with fake sparkler

Meanwhile, Britney was seen in a recent video wearing a massive ring – a fake one after her split with Sam. Britney was seen in the video donning a low-rise underwear, and a black and blue mock neck bra top. She danced in her room to ‘S.O.S’ by Indila. Her outfits changed as she twirled in the video. “Re-edit,” she captioned it.

Britney clearly replaced her 4-carat ring with a huge teal moissanite stone set on a silver setting. The previous ring was gifted to her by Sam in September 2021.

Sam and Britney’s lawyers are now handling all communications between them, with the two no longer on talking terms. While both Britney and Sam have broken their silence about the divorce on social media, they have not exchanged a single word with each other, US Weekly reported.