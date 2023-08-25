Britney Spears spending time with former staff member with criminal past after divorce filing: Report

After Sam Asghari filed for divorce, it has been revealed that Britney Spears is spending time with a former member of her staff who is accused of having a criminal past. Britney is now getting close with a man named Paul Richard Soliz, a source told Page Six. Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018 (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The source said that Paul, 37, was hired to work for with Britney about a year ago. Paul, who was a housekeeper supposed to “clean toilets, mop floors and pick up trash,” was allegedly hired without a background check.

Does Paul Richard Soliz have a criminal past?

Paul was allegedly charged with several misdemeanours and a felony in the past. He was convicted of one count of disturbing the peace back in 2014, it has been revealed. Court records showed that he was also charged with child endangerment, but it was dismissed after a plea negotiation.

Paul was convicted of driving without a licence in 2016. Another charge of driving with a suspended licence had been dismissed after a plea negotiation. Just last year in December, while he was already working for Britney, Paul was convicted of felony possession of a firearm

Shortly after Sam filed for divorce, Britney shared a video from what appeared to be an outing with a group of men. One man is seen in the video licking her leg as she stood wearing a green mini dress and knee-high white boots.

Sam Asghari ‘focused on moving on’

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Sam is reportedly "focused on moving on" after filing for divorce from Britney Spears. A divorce petition that was recently filed cited "irreconcilable differences" between Sam, 29, and Britney, 41, according to the BBC. The two got engaged in September 2021 and tied the knot in June 2022.

"Sam is getting settled into his new place and focused on moving on. He is living at a luxury building in Los Angeles with valet service, a pool, a private park, a fitness center, a screening room, a tennis court, and more on the border of Beverly Hills and Century City,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Another source said of his estranged wife, "Britney is trying to live her best life and take care of herself during this transition. She has friends who are rallying around her and encouraging her to keep moving forward. Britney and Sam have both been told that it is best to avoid any communication with each other right now."

