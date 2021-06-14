BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo day 2: OT7 perform Chicken Noodle Soup, Jin's 'apple hair', V's Dragon Ball glasses

The BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo has officially concluded on Monday with a bang! The second day of the two-day live-streaming concert featured members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook come together to perform a few songs which were a part of BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo day 1's setlist and included a few new tracks as well.

BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo day 2 setlist featured Life Goes On, Butter, Dynamite (tropical version), Film Out, Stay, Fly to my Room, Chicken Noodle Soup (BTS version), Telepathy, Dis-ease, Fire, So What, Not Today, Wishing on a Star (Japanese), A Supplementary Story: You Never Walk Alone and Mikrokosmos.

As always, fans showered each performance with love. However, there were a few moments from the concert that had fans' attention. Let's take a look:

OT7 perform Chicken Noodle Soup:

Originally sung by J-Hope and Becky G, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook took the fans by surprise performing the song together. While J-Hope left fans cheering with his maiden live performance of the song, the fandom wasn't expecting RM and Jimin to rap in Spanish. The members also gathered together to perform the hook step from the music video. Reacting to the performance, a fan tweeted, "Never in a million years had I thought I would get to witness this live on stage with OT7 performing Chicken Noodle Soup."

J-Hope sings Blue Side, Suga sings People:

Taking a break from their performances, the members take a seat on the stage and sing a few lines from their solo songs. RM sang Everything Goes, Jin sang Abyss, Suga sang People, J-Hope sang Blue Side, Jimin sang Promise and Jungkook sang Still With You. Meanwhile, V was asked to sing his song Winter Bear but he confessed to forgetting the melody.

Jin's 'Apple hair':

BTS member Jin sports a pony.

Jin left fans in splits when he stepped out sporting an apple-shaped hairstyle. The singer tied a small portion of his hair into a ponytail to create a look inspired by the fruit. The singer stepped out with the quirky hairdo after a fan, on Sunday, had asked him to sport 'apple hair' during the concert.

Jungkook eye-piercing:

Eagle-eyed fans have now confirmed that Jungkook has indeed pierced his eyebrows. During one of the performances, Jungkook was seen raising his eyebrows when fans noticed that his piercing was real. The singer had debuted the look during the concept photos of BTS' latest song Butter.

V's Dragon Ball inspired sunglasses:

BTS member V inspires comparisons with Dragon Ball Z's Vegeta.

Fans couldn't help but remember Vegeta, from Dragon Ball Z after they saw V sporting a pair of red sunglasses with one lens missing. During the live performance of So What, one of the lenses from V's sunglasses fell. However, the singer continued to perform the track. Although after the performance Jungkook fix the sunglasses, BTS members and fans had already begun comparing him with Vegeta from the hit anime series. In the series, the popular character sports a scouter which featured only one red lens.

Jin prompting another water fight:

On Sunday, fans witnessed Jin, V, and Jungkook indulging in a water fight. On Monday, Jin attempted to start another water fight. A video from the concert showed Jin prompting Jungkook to pour water on Jimin and V. Jungkook immediately showered Jimin with water.

Also read: BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo day 1: Jungkook's tattoos win fans, members perform Daechwita with fake beards

BTS not only concluded BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo this weekend but they also wrapped up their two-week-long anniversary celebrations, BTS Festa. On June 13, BTS completed eight years in the music industry.

