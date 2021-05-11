BTS Butter teaser photos: Jungkook's eyebrow piercing-inspired look and RM's 'illegal dimple' melt fans

BTS has released two solo teaser photos of their upcoming track Butter on Tuesday. The photos feature leader RM and singer Jungkook. In the photos, Jungkook sports a blazer with his purple tresses in full display. The singer leans forward while he directly looks at the camera. Jungkook was also seen wearing gems near his eyebrow, recreating an eyebrow piercing look.

RM, on the other hand, poses in a white crisp suit with a close look at his pink hairstyle. The rapper hides a portion of his face with his hands while he stares into the camera while his dimple makes a cameo.





The photos left fans excited. Several fans took to Twitter and shared their thoughts. "For me 'smooth like butter' Butter and these concept photos give more mature and slick like 'dry clean only' feelings.. Idk but I'm so excited!" a fan said. "Something about Namjoon's eyes. They are sharp but have wise look. And of course, the illegal dimple," another added. "yall thought dynamite had us by the throat??? dynamite was them having mercy on us. they’re gonna destroy us with butter," a third fan said.

jeon jungkook and kim namjoon the power they hold here pls look at them they are so handsome on their teaser photo the visuals , pink joon and purple jungkook on butter era namkook literally bias wrecked all armys rn 😭 #ButterTeaser2#BTS_Butter @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/JVfMXxuzBO — jeya⁷ 🌟 (@sunnyxtaee) May 11, 2021

BTS has also confirmed that their debut performance of Butter will take place at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards. "We can’t hold it in any longer! Our debut performance of “#BTS_Butter” will be at this year’s @BBMAs! Watch on Sunday, May 23rd at 8pm ET/5pm PT," the group tweeted.

BTS has been teasing their upcoming track with videos and photos. They kickstarted the build up to the song by sharing the concept poster, featuring numerous elements. This includes a heart-shaped butter on a slice of toasted butter, yellow balloons with a smiley, heart-shaped party confetti, juice being poured into a glass, a camera, gummies spread across the frame and a broken lollipop.

It was followed by clips of the members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - grooving individually with elements from the poster in the frame. They recently release the group concept photo, revealing their new looks for the song.

Also Read: BTS singer V finds a unique way to track his phone down on set, Jimin pokes fun at announcers. Watch

Butter has been described as a 'dance pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS.' The song is slated to release May 21 at 1 p.m. KST (9:30 am IST).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON