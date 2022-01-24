BTS: After Jungkook mispronounces chipotle, brand changes name to chicotle on Twitter. See here

A day after BTS member Jungkook mispronounced chipotle and called it chicotle, the brand has changed its name on Twitter. Recently, in a Bangtan Bomb video, released on Bangtan TV's YouTube channel, the group members were seen having lunch. It took place after their Crosswalk Concert performance for The Late Late Show With James Corden.

BTS' RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook were seen going through their lunch menu in the video. Jungkook snuck a peek inside the packed container of chipotle. He then asked the crew member, "How do you eat this?" He later mixed his food with a sauce and asked a crew member about the dish. "What is this, chicotle?" asked Jungkook and then said "chipotle?"

Hours after Jungkook gave chipotle a new name, the fast food com renamed its Twitter handle to 'chicotle'. The Twitter account also retweeted a tweet that shared a clip in which Jungkook was seen pronouncing the name.

The tweet of the social media user read, “If Jungkook said it's chicotle then it's chicotle (crying emojis) that's it.” The brand also shared a tweet, "gm tannies." 'Tannies' is a nickname that ARMY, BTS fandom call the group members which is taken from Bangtan's 'tan'.

In the Bangtan Bomb video, all the members, except V, were seen having chipotle after Jungkook liked the dish. The youngest member, sharing the dish with J-Hope, had also said, "This is good. I love this." Eating chipotle, Jungkook later said, "I want to eat this every day."

Last year, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook had travelled to the US for their four in-person concerts in Los Angeles. During that time they had appeared for the Crosswalk Concert performing their songs--Butter, Permission to Dance and Dynamite. The members had appeared on James Corden's show for an interview and also performed Butter.

After their concerts, BTS members had taken an 'extended period of rest', their first since 2019. However, they interact with their fans regularly on Weverse. Recently, the members also debuted on Instagram and shares posts often.

